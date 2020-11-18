Advertisement

Ensuring your home is ready for winter weather

Experts say its not too late to prepare your house for the winter months.
Experts say its not too late to prepare your house for the winter months.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s not too late to make sure your home is ready for the winter season.

While the weather is still warmer, experts said it’s a good time to make sure your home can withstand the cold temperatures to avoid disaster insurance claims.

John McMillen of McMillen Insurance Agency said you should check for any minor roof damages and make sure your plumbing pipes are not leaking before the real cold hits.

“If something were to happen, the insurance company has an idea that they’ve taken their time to look at everything, to make sure everything is up to date and everything was in order. That makes things a lot easier on everyone,” said McMillen.

McMillen also said it is a good idea to have someone inspect your HVAC system every year. Also, he suggests to look at your breaker box as many people use more electricity for holiday decorations.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,125 on Tuesday
Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death
Shawn Ingram, 27, of Staunton.
Officials: Staunton man charged for threats to bomb or damage building

Latest News

Monticello, the former estate of Thomas Jefferson, in Albemarle County.
Monticello up for Best Holiday Home Tour
Evening Weather 11-18-2020
Evening Weather 11-18-2020
The rider can use an app to request the cart to pick them up from certain locations.
JMU tests out autonomous vehicle aimed to help retirement communities
More families need help this Christmas because of the pandemic.
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy