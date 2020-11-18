Ensuring your home is ready for winter weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s not too late to make sure your home is ready for the winter season.

While the weather is still warmer, experts said it’s a good time to make sure your home can withstand the cold temperatures to avoid disaster insurance claims.

John McMillen of McMillen Insurance Agency said you should check for any minor roof damages and make sure your plumbing pipes are not leaking before the real cold hits.

“If something were to happen, the insurance company has an idea that they’ve taken their time to look at everything, to make sure everything is up to date and everything was in order. That makes things a lot easier on everyone,” said McMillen.

McMillen also said it is a good idea to have someone inspect your HVAC system every year. Also, he suggests to look at your breaker box as many people use more electricity for holiday decorations.

