First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures mid-week but warming up by the weekend

(WHSV) - High pressure will be overhead for the rest of the week leading to plenty of sunshine and rebounding temperatures. A cold front will approach the area early next week.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s, plenty of sunshine. There will be a bit of a breeze through the day, we’ll call it more breezy at times. Temperatures remain below average in the afternoon, highs only in the low to mid 40s despite the sunshine.

Winds calm for the night as temperatures in the evening cool quickly into the 30s. Clear and very cold overnight, lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, a cold start. Plenty of sunshine again and chilly for the morning. Once again breezy at times but the wind will be coming out of the south.

A much nicer afternoon and a nice fall day with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Feeling a little cooler with the breeze at times. Lows in the mid 30s. Staying clear and cold overnight.

Warming up into the weekend with high pressure in control. Highs will be in the 60s. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s so it will be a cool morning. Sunny and pleasant for the day with a southerly wind. Temperatures will return to above average. A very pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. A pleasant Friday evening but it will be cooling quickly into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and still chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying sunny with a few passing clouds for the day. Mild again for the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Another very comfortable afternoon. A pleasant Saturday evening with temperatures slipping into the 60s. Mostly clear for the night and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s, a cool morning. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the low to mid 60s. A beautiful fall day ahead of another cold front. Clouds increase Sunday night. Remaining chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Another cold front looks to cross during the day Monday. This looks to bring us a few showers in the afternoon but don’t expect much rain at this time. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

