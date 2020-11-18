First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming up into the weekend

(WHSV) - High pressure will be overhead for the rest of the week leading to plenty of sunshine and rebounding temperatures. A cold front will approach the area early next week.

WEDNESDAY: We have a very cold night ahead. Winds calm for the night. Clear and very cold overnight, lows in the low to mid 20s. Check any pipes in the house, if you need to let them drip or open cabinets. Make sure any outside hoses are disconnected. Bring pets inside. It’s going to be a very cold night.

THURSDAY: A frigid start in the morning with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, a very cold start. Plenty of sunshine again and chilly for the morning. Once again breezy at times but the wind will be coming out of the south.

A much nicer afternoon and a nice fall day with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Feeling a little cooler with the breeze at times.

Cooling down quickly once again with sunset but dropping into the 40s for the evening. Still a cold night. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Staying clear and cold overnight.

Warming up into the weekend with high pressure in control. Highs will be in the 60s. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s so it will be a cool morning. Sunny and pleasant for the day with a southerly wind. Starting to feel more comfortable late morning as temperatures start to rise quickly. A very pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy.

A pleasant Friday evening but it will be cooling quickly into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and still chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying sunny early with a few passing clouds, then cloud cover on the increase for the afternoon. Mild again for the day, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Another very comfortable fall afternoon.

A pleasant Saturday evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the night and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s, a cool morning. More clouds than sunshine which will hold temperatures down. Still rather pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the low 60s. A few spots may be able to make it into the mid 60s. Feeling cool at times with the clouds ahead of another cold front.

Cloudy for Sunday night. Remaining chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Another cold front looks to cross during the day Monday. This looks to bring us a few showers in the afternoon but don’t expect much rain at this time. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving outlook: Right now we expect temperatures in the 50s by the middle of the week into the Holiday. We may have a storm system on WEdnesday that could bring some rain. Looking much colder by the weekend after Thanksgiving. We’ll keep you updated.

