Governor Justice says he does not plan on shutdowns

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim justice said he does not plan on shutting anything down during his press conference Wednesday morning. He says he’s asking you to wear your mask.

He says he does not believe we will have to take drastic steps or shut down anything to curb the coronavirus battle.

But Governor Justice says we can’t take anything off of the table and will consider anything going forward.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar, says we are averaging more cases now over the last seven days than we have during the rest of the pandemic in the mountain state.

Dr. Anye Amjad, the State Health Officer, is asking if you test positive for COVID-19, you should notify your close contacts. This is someone you have been in contact with within 48 hours, including someone you live with, or with in contact for more than 15 minutes within a 24 hour period.

This does not mean the health department will stop notifying close contacts. This is to just to help them get ahead of the virus.

