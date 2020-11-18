Harrisonburg Parks & Rec hopes to connect children with Santa over the phone

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department said it recently received a call from Santa Claus and now they’re asking parents or guardians of children seven and younger in the Harrisonburg area to fill out a form to let Santa know you want to talk to him.

"We’re really excited to receive a call from Santa Claus because it is kind of a crazy time and we figure ‘Well, he probably needs some help too, so we’re going to help Santa Claus,’” Brittany Clem, Programming Supervisor for Harrisonburg Parks & Rec, said.

If you fill out the form, you can plan to hear from one of Santa’s “helpers” on the evening of December 14th. You can find that form here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.