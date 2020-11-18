Advertisement

Harrisonburg Parks & Rec hopes to connect children with Santa over the phone

“Calls from the North Pole” is asking all Harrisonburg parents, of children 7 and younger, to register for a call from Santa’s “helpers.”
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department said it recently received a call from Santa Claus and now they’re asking parents or guardians of children seven and younger in the Harrisonburg area to fill out a form to let Santa know you want to talk to him.

"We’re really excited to receive a call from Santa Claus because it is kind of a crazy time and we figure ‘Well, he probably needs some help too, so we’re going to help Santa Claus,’” Brittany Clem, Programming Supervisor for Harrisonburg Parks & Rec, said.

If you fill out the form, you can plan to hear from one of Santa’s “helpers” on the evening of December 14th. You can find that form here.

