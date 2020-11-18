Advertisement

Harrisonburg Police Foundation to raise funds for HPD’s ‘Shop-with-a-Cop’

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Foundation has announced it will support Harrisonburg Police Department’s initiative “Shop-with-a-Cop” to bring cheer to those in need.

According to a press release from HPD, Shop-with-a-Cop has been helping those in the community who otherwise would not have a happy holiday since 2016. The Harrisonburg Police Foundation plans to raise the funds needed to back HPD’s efforts.

This year, HPD is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club and Social Services to buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged children and deliver meals to families.

The police department will also conduct a police caravan with Santa and deliver gifts directly to children at their homes.

“The focus this holiday season is to provide a positive holiday experience for impacted families, especially helping those facing greater economic impact this year due to COVID-19,” said Harrisonburg Police Foundation Chairman David Jackson in the release. “Our intent is to raise more funds this year than what was historically done and increase the number of children and families benefited by this initiative."

To make donations to the Shop-with-a-Cop initiative, visit https://harrisonburgpolicefoundation.org/.

