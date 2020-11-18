Advertisement

Harrisonburg school board discusses return to in-person learning

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City School leaders are revisiting plans to return to in-person learning.

In a work session Tuesday night, the school board talked about a switch to a potential hybrid model for the second semester.

The board said elementary school students should get priority to return to in-person learning, with older students who are struggling virtually to be given priority, as well.

This could come as long as the science and health data allows.

“I think it’s a better idea given that the public health data allows, and given the binding constraints, that staffing imposes on us to prioritize the younger kids first. Then also to think about if there’s a way to get the high school and middle school kids that are struggling the most,” Harrisonburg school board member Deb Fitzgerald said.

The school board will be presented with recommendations for a vote at their next meeting.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,125 on Tuesday
Shawn Ingram, 27, of Staunton.
Officials: Staunton man charged for threats to bomb or damage building
Tommy Lee Bradley
Senior alert issued for missing man

Latest News

Overnight weather 11-17-2020
Overnight weather 11-17-2020
Harrisonburg City Council to discuss pushing back property tax deadline
Harrisonburg City Council to discuss pushing back property tax deadline
WARM to provide motel shelter through the spring, finds success with housing-focus
WARM to provide motel shelter through the spring, finds success with housing-focus
Over $14 million in Rockingham County has benefited people, businesses, and schools to the...
Rockingham County spending of $14M in CARES Act funding
Rockingham County spending of $14M in CARES Act funding
Rockingham County spending of $14M in CARES Act funding