Harrisonburg school board discusses return to in-person learning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City School leaders are revisiting plans to return to in-person learning.

In a work session Tuesday night, the school board talked about a switch to a potential hybrid model for the second semester.

The board said elementary school students should get priority to return to in-person learning, with older students who are struggling virtually to be given priority, as well.

This could come as long as the science and health data allows.

“I think it’s a better idea given that the public health data allows, and given the binding constraints, that staffing imposes on us to prioritize the younger kids first. Then also to think about if there’s a way to get the high school and middle school kids that are struggling the most,” Harrisonburg school board member Deb Fitzgerald said.

The school board will be presented with recommendations for a vote at their next meeting.

