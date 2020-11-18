JMU women’s basketball adds home game for November 30

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team has added a game to its non-conference schedule.

The Dukes will host Buffalo on Monday, November 30 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. The game is added to the schedule after JMU’s previously-scheduled home game against Marquette on November 28 was canceled by the Golden Eagles. The Dukes are continuing to practice and prepare for the 2020-2021 season after a player within the program recently tested positive for COVID-19.

JMU is scheduled to open the season Wednesday, November 25 at home against Mount St. Mary’s. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and attendance at the AUBC is currently limited to guests of the JMU basketball programs.

