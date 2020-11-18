Life Sciences building on VCU campus closed after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU issued out an alert ordering nearby buildings on the campus to evacuate due to a fire.

VCU Life Science Building on fire right now. #VCU pic.twitter.com/DyuAIejRM2 — Enough (@graceloum) November 18, 2020

The fire is occurring at VCU’s Life Science Building located at 1000 West Cary Street.

VCU Recreational Sports announced on their Twitter account that the Cary Street Gym is closed until further notice due to fire department activity nearby.

Fire on VCU campus. (Jason Stell)

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

VCU’s alert system announced the Life Sciences Building will remain closed and all surrounding buildings may now reoccupy.

Update: The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported. The fire appears to be limited to the roof of the building. The cause is being investigated.



Details: https://t.co/bAgVGSKcoY — VCU (@VCU) November 18, 2020

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.