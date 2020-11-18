Local hospitals prepare for the release of COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Now that two COVID-19 vaccines have shown successful results in their trial phase, hospitals across the country are making plans about how to distribute those vaccines.

With both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines heading into the emergency authorization process, hospitals are planning how to distribute the vaccine once it is ready.

“The federal government’s role right now is to make sure that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine get through the emergency use authorization process,” said Bob Milvet, chief executive officer at Grant Memorial Hospital.

Once that happens, states will then be able to receive a limited amount of vaccines in high-risk areas with elderly and frontline workers being prioritized. Milvet thinks this could happen as soon as next month.

“Phase 2, what we are anticipating is more of a mass vaccination process so Phase 2 should probably have more supply from the manufactures,” said Milvet.

Once the mass supply is ready, the general public is expected to voluntarily get the vaccine. Milvet predicts this could happen as early as April 2021.

While Grant Memorial Hospital plans on using this approach, Sentara hospitals in Virginia announced a similar plan using a phased approach.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.