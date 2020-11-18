Advertisement

Local school districts, Central Shenandoah Health District remind students, families to stay safe this holiday season

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Schools, Augusta County Public Schools, Waynesboro Public Schools and the Central Shenandoah Health District released a statement Wednesday to remind students and families to stay safe as we approach the holiday season.

The school divisions and the Central Shenandoah Health District shared several actions families can take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and eventually allow schools to have children back to in-person instruction during and after the holiday season.

Those actions include:

  • Wearing a mask
  • Practicing proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette
  • Staying at home when you are not feeling well
  • Practicing social distancing by maintaining a 6-foot distance from people not living in your home
  • Considering the community levels of COVID-19 and whether it is safe to travel during the holidays
  • Limiting your time with small and large groups of people who do not live in your household

