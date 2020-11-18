Local school districts, Central Shenandoah Health District remind students, families to stay safe this holiday season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Schools, Augusta County Public Schools, Waynesboro Public Schools and the Central Shenandoah Health District released a statement Wednesday to remind students and families to stay safe as we approach the holiday season.

The school divisions and the Central Shenandoah Health District shared several actions families can take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and eventually allow schools to have children back to in-person instruction during and after the holiday season.

Those actions include:

Wearing a mask

Practicing proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Staying at home when you are not feeling well

Practicing social distancing by maintaining a 6-foot distance from people not living in your home

Considering the community levels of COVID-19 and whether it is safe to travel during the holidays

Limiting your time with small and large groups of people who do not live in your household

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.