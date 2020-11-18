Medicaid open enrollment window is open now

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking to enroll in Medicaid, now is the time to apply.

Open enrollment for Medicaid began on Nov. 1 and will end on Dec.15.

If you were denied coverage before, you are encouraged to apply again as the rules have changed.

Medicaid expanded in Virginia last year, and over 450,000 adults now have health coverage.

Over 136,000 new members have been added since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are approved, you could have health coverage within a few weeks.

If you would like more information or want to start the application process, click here.