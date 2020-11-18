Advertisement

Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent says MRRJ is being more aggressive in COVID-19 response

The facility is undergoing a number of new restricitons following the potential exposures. You can read them by clicking the link below.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On November 17, Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) reported that nine officers and one nurse tested positive for COVID-19. The officers and nurse are self-isolating and a number of other staff members are also self-isolating pending test results.

“As a result of the incidents from the positive test results for staff, we decided the prudent thing to do would be a little more aggressive on how we are managing operations of the facility,” said Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jeff Newton.

The facility is undergoing a number of new restrictions following the potential exposures. You can read them by clicking here.

Superintendent Newton said they take the health and safety of the MRRJ community, very seriously.

“I would let people know that I think we are providing appropriate care we are taking prudent actions, we are keeping the inmate population informed about the actions that we are taking,” Newton explained.

According to the press release, MRRJ is working closely with Dr. Laura Kornegay for guidance on how to move forward with the exposure, and Dr. Kornegay has recommended the facility keep new inmates separate from the general population until MRRJ has a clearer picture of how wide-spread the staff positive test rate is moving forward.

MRRJ is also considering coordinating targeted testing to inmates and staff.

