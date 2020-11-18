Advertisement

New bill passed to protect Virginians from surprise medical bills

Medical bill papers, Photo Date: May 7, 2018 / Photo: MGN Online / MGN / (MGN)
Medical bill papers, Photo Date: May 7, 2018 / Photo: MGN Online / MGN / (MGN)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia’s General Assembly passed a new law during its session this year to protect Virginians from getting surprise medical bills.

“When a patient goes to a hospital or medical facility that’s in their health insurance plan, they expect that any cost other than co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance will be covered by your insurance company,” Katha Treanor, Communications Manager for the State Corporation Commission said.

However, there are times when a patient may get services from someone who is an out-of-network provider.

“They’ve checked and made sure it was in their network, and then they still come to find out that an anesthesiologist or radiologist or someone else administered services,” Treanor said.

And that would mean the patient would get billed for the entire cost of their services.

“In that case, it can result in charges in the hundreds or thousands of dollars that the patient is not expecting,” Treanor said.

This new law, which goes into effect on January 1, would protect Virginians from getting those surprise bills. Instead, the insurer or health plan would negotiate with the provider to pay them a “commercially reasonable rate” that is based on payments for the same or similar services in a similar geographic area.

If they cannot agree on an amount, one of the parties can request arbitration.

“Individuals whose primary coverage is through the state employee health benefit plan and those covered through a health benefit plan purchased through HealthCare.gov cannot be balance billed for situations covered under the new law,” according to the SCC. Not everyone will automatically be covered under these new protections.

“Someone who purchases coverage or enrolls in coverage through an employer that has a self-funded plan is not going to be covered under this unless the plan opts-in,” Treanor said.

The deadline to opt-in for the plan starting next year is December 2, 2020. Applications can still be accepted after this date, but they would be effective at a later date. The State Corporation Commission will soon have a list of plans that have opted in on its website.

Additionally, you may not be covered for the new protections for services that you receive out of state, even if you are a Virginia resident.

According to the SCC, “If health care providers have a pattern of violations under the new law without attempting corrective action, they are subject to fines or other remedies by the Virginia Board of Medicine or the Virginia Commissioner of Health. Similarly, insurance companies that are found to engage in a pattern of violations of the new law are subject to fines or other remedies by the SCC. Neither insurance companies nor health care providers may use arbitration as a general business practice for resolving claims payments.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,125 on Tuesday
Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death
Shawn Ingram, 27, of Staunton.
Officials: Staunton man charged for threats to bomb or damage building

Latest News

Monticello, the former estate of Thomas Jefferson, in Albemarle County.
Monticello up for Best Holiday Home Tour
Experts say its not too late to prepare your house for the winter months.
Ensuring your home is ready for winter weather
Evening Weather 11-18-2020
Evening Weather 11-18-2020
The rider can use an app to request the cart to pick them up from certain locations.
JMU tests out autonomous vehicle aimed to help retirement communities
More families need help this Christmas because of the pandemic.
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy