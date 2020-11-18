Advertisement

Page County Public Schools offers free meals for all children

The class of 2020 graduated this spring with a little less than 263 graduates.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County Public Schools will now be serving meals at no charge to all children 18 and under, according to a press release from the division.

The release says, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved waivers for local school division and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Summer Food Service Program and At-Risk portion of the Child and Adult Care Food Program to provide meals to all children in the community (no matter if the child is enrolled in Page County Public Schools) free of charge through June 30, 2021.”

For students who are enrolled in PCPS, the new school year requires a new meal application. According to the release, although school meals will be provided free to all children, other school funding depends on completed meal applications.

A new meal application should be completed if you have not already been notified that your student is approved for free meals. All PCPS students enrolled in elementary school are automatically eligible for free meals during the school year.

According to PCPS, only one meal application is needed for each household. Applications are available online at https://www.lunchapplication.com/.

