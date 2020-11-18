Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It’s that time of year again! The Salvation Army kicked off the annual function with today’s shopping event. Every year the toy convoy collects donated gifts for families in need.

Due to the pandemic, there are more children in need of toys than ever.

Captain Eunice Gitau, a Harrisonburg Corps Officer for the Salvation Army, says some families who adopted kids for toys in the past now need their kids to be adopted for toys.

She says it means a lot to her to help these families through the Salvation Army’s programs.

“It means that I get privilege to be used by God to be the hands and feet that bring a smile on a kid and that helps to bring a meal on the table. It is very important and my calling,” Gitau said.

Gitau urges everyone who can to get involved. “If you have a little bit of extra, it goes a long way. It goes a long way and it changes lives. It gives people hope and it encourages parents as we all are going through this difficult time.”

This year to ensure safety, Valley Salvation Army will be doing a “drive-by” distribution of gifts. Families will stay in their car, show their letter, and the gifts will be brought out.

Lieutenant Meredith with the Staunton branch says they want to ensure every child has a gift.

“It’s important for every kid to be able to open up something on Christmas morning,” Meredith says. “I think it’d be really sad if someone wasn’t able to do that and I think everybody deserves to have a special Christmas whether that’s a toy or even clothes that they might need, I think that’s important for every kid to be able to have that.”

Ashley Gordon-Becker of the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg says giving back to the friendly city is special to her.

“Children that are going to school virtually, so parents, some parents have had to adjust their hours or leave their jobs for that as well,” Gordon-Becker says. “So I think everyone in the community is suffering in a different way so we are very thankful that we can give back.”

The Salvation Army is also putting together Thanksgiving meals and a bell ringing campaign. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.