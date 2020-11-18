Advertisement

Town of Luray looking to fill council seat

In January the town council will begin to look at applications.
In January the town council will begin to look at applications.
By John Hood
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — While this election season may have come to an end, the town of Luray is looking to appoint a new council member next year.

After this past election, three seats have been filled on the town’s council with Joey Sours, Jason Pettit and Ligon Webb. The council will also be welcoming a familiar face after Jerry Dofflemyer was elected mayor.

Steve Burke, town manager, said because of Dofflemyer’s election, his current council seat will be vacant as he takes office. The town is asking residents to apply for the seat if they would like to serve.

“We are in the process of taking applications for council’s consideration for an appointment to fill his position once he takes over as mayor in January,” Burke said.

The town will take applications up until Dec. 15, and the council will begin to review applications in January. If selected, the new council member would have to run for reelection during a special election.

“We anticipate that the special election would occur during the normal election in November of 2021,” Burke said.

If re-elected in November, that council member would finish what would have been Dofflemyer’s term, and has to run for reelection in November of 2022.

“We encourage any and all interested individuals to please apply that way the council has a great pull of folks to consider,” Burke said.

