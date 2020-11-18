Tractor trailer crash on I-81S in Augusta Co. causes delays

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE p.m.) — VDOT reports the tractor-trailer crash and subsequent traffic backups are clear. Traffic resumes normally.

(UPDATE 3:50 p.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of approximately four miles.

(UPDATE 3:45 p.m.) — VDOT reports the southbound left shoulder and left lane has reopened.

Backups remain at approximately five miles.

(ORIGINAL STORY 3:35 p.m.) — Motorists can expect backups of approximately five miles on I-81S in Augusta County near mile marker 223 due to a tractor-trailer crash.

That’s less than a quarter of a mile north of Junction U.S. 250-Exit 222.

VDOT reports the southbound left shoulder and left lane are closed.

