VEC: Extended Benefits Program ending in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission has been notified that the Extended Benefits Program is ending in Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced it will end its Extended Benefits Program this weekend.

This means the last payable week for extended benefits will be the week ending November 21.

The last effective date for an extended benefits initial, additional or reopened claim is Nov. 15.

The VEC will be sending out messages with more details to anyone who uses the program.

