Virginia Quilt Museum receives grant for tourism marketing

The Virginia Quilt Museum on Main St. in Harrisonburg.
The Virginia Quilt Museum on Main St. in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Quilt Museum received $3,750 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to help attract more visitors, reach new audiences and expand its print and digital media strategy.

The program is designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of state grants funds, according to a press release from the Quilt Museum.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through the program. Local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the grants, which will impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

According to the press release, tourism is one of Virginia’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Harrisonburg spending more than $136,200,000 in 2019, supporting 1,234 work opportunities, and contributing $10 million in local and state tax revenue.

