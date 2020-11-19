Bridgewater football preparing for spring season in 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing to compete during the spring semester in 2021.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference recently announced a plan for the return of sports and it features football teams in the conference competing in a condensed spring season after the traditional fall season was postponed due to COVID-19. According to Bridgewater College Director of Athletics Curt Kendall, the ODAC is exploring a schedule that would feature a divisional format with teams playing four regular-season games. The division winners would then compete of the conference championship with other teams in the conference playing a fifth game against the team at their similar place in the standings in the opposite division (example: 2nd place vs. 2nd place, 3rd place vs. 3rd place, etc.). The divisional format is not finalized at this time.

“I do think our players need that,” said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. “They have earned it and my hope is that things settle enough and we have time to prepare a plan to execute something here in the spring that not only can be fun for the players now but I think it can serve as a spring board for the fall of 2021.”

Games are scheduled to begin February 26. Bridgewater is the reigning ODAC Champion after claiming the title in the fall of 2019. Clark says the Eagles will approach the modified spring schedule like a normal season and try to compete for a conference title.

“Short term, you owe it to the kids,” said Clark. “If they are going to put a scoreboard up, that score is going to stand...the COVID-19 championship team will be a special team. Whatever school steps up and claims that, there’s not going to be an asterisk by that championship, there’s going to be a about five stars in my book.”

The ODAC football schedule for the 2021 spring season has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.