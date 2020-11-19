Central hopes realignment helps renew local rivalries

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central High School is hoping a change in class, region, and district will help renew local rivalries in athletics.

Central is currently a member of VHSL Class 3, Region 3B, and the Northwestern District. However, the Falcons will move to VHSL Class 2, Region 2B, and the Bull Run District at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The move will place Central in a league and region that features fellow schools from the Shenandoah Valley and county rivals from Shenandoah County: Strasburg and Stonewall Jackson.

“The big thing is for our county,” said Central athletic director Justin Broughman. “This year, I think, it is really disappointing for our kids to look at and not see Strasburg and Stonewall (Jackson) on there very often. But to be able to drop back down to Class 2A and to be in Region 2B and to be in the Bull Run District again and compete against them, as district opponents for the first time in a long time, I think our kids are really looking forward to that.”

Central previously competed in the Bull Run District and Region 2B before moving up to Class 3. The move back to the district places the Falcons in a better geographic league along with local schools Strasburg, Stonewall Jackson, East Rockingham, Luray, and Page County.

