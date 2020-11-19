Cities of Waynesboro, Staunton receive grants for tourism marketing

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The cities of Waynesboro and Staunton have received grant funding from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to help tourism entities attract more visitors through marketing tactics.

The City of Waynesboro Department of Economic Development and Tourism received $20,000 for a new marketing program called “Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro.”

The marketing program will leverage Waynesboro’s close proximity to outdoor recreation, such as Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, to encourage people to extend their stay in Waynesboro and take advantage of the culinary scene, according to a press release from the city of Waynesboro.

“Waynesboro is becoming more and more of a ‘foodie’ destination filled with diverse offerings, and younger generations of travelers are increasingly making travel decisions based on where they can get the best food,” says Jennifer Callison, Tourism and Marketing Manager for the City of Waynesboro, in the press release. “The goal of Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro is to reinforce the amazing opportunities for outdoor recreation nearby, while highlighting Waynesboro’s growing list of dining assets.”

The City of Staunton received $10,000 to promote a 48-hour family getaway in the spring called “Less Screen Time, More Play Time.”

According to a press release from the City of Staunton, the getaway will feature dining, shopping, cultural amenities, safe lodging opportunities and more. The city will market the getaway as a weekend experience and include an itinerary.

“As we focus on business recovery, these grant funds are essential to providing additional marketing support to promote the City of Staunton and our partners,” said Sheryl Wagner, Director of Tourism for the City of Staunton, in the release.

These tourism grants were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives that will impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

