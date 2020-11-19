Advertisement

Deadline to submit nominations for JMU building name changes is Friday

Temporary names were given to three buildings on the campus over the summer after the original...
Temporary names were given to three buildings on the campus over the summer after the original signs were removed.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This past summer, the James Madison Board of Visitors voted to remove the name and signage of three halls on campus that had confederate ties.

Jackson, Ashby and Maury Halls were all temporarily changed to Valley, Justice Studies and Mountain Halls while the community was given a chance to put their input on what they would like to see the names be.

“It’s really good of them to start making little changes like that to make more students on campus comfortable,” Gerald Jones, a student at JMU, said. “This will just set an example for the rest of colleges that have yet to do things like that.”

The university said they have received hundreds of name nominations, and on Friday their process will come to a close. There is a list of criteria for a suggestion for it to be nominated, such as what the individual’s impact on the university and the local community is.

The university said once the nominations are received, a report will be given to senior administration and the Board of Visitors of each nomination.

