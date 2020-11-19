Advertisement

DMV offering two-year renewal option for driver’s licenses and ID cards

(WHSV)
By Sarah Irby, WDBJ
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Virginians can now utilize a two-year renewal option for driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The new DMV service was instituted due to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The option gives customers the opportunity to obtain a two-year credential by applying through the DMV website.

The new option allows as many as 500,000 Virginians to postpone a trip to the DMV, creating more time for people who need to visit in person to conduct their business.

When the two-years are up, individuals can visit the DMV to renew a five or eight-year credential and have a new photo taken.

The DMV is in the process of notifying eligible customers. More than 50,000 have already taken advantage of the service since September 15, according to the department.

Customers who choose this option but have already made in-person appointments are encouraged to cancel them, so to make them available for others.

“We wanted to be creative to help our customers who are navigating the challenges of the pandemic,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “By providing this new online and mail-in two-year option, we are giving as many approximately a half-million Virginians over the next 14 months the ability to skip a trip to the DMV. This frees up appointment space for other customers who must visit us in order to conduct their business.”

The validity of DMV credentials expiring during the pandemic has been extended under Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Directive 7. Those credentials remain valid unless the extension has expired.

Customers ineligible for the two-year renewal option include those who hold a limited duration license issued for one year or a period of authorized stay in the country, those who are required to register in accordance with Va. Code Chapter 9 or title 9.1 or those who have a school bus endorsement.

A driver’s license renewal costs $4 per year, meaning the two-year renewal will cost $8. The two-year renewal on an ID card costs $4.

