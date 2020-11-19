Advertisement

Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race, and they have repeatedly said they expect it to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

The hand tally of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request. The state has until Friday to certify results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.

The counties were supposed to finish the hand count by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state’s new voting system, said he expected the secretary of state’s office to put out a report on the results by midday Thursday.

Once the state certifies the election results, the losing campaign has two business days to request a recount if the margin remains within 0.5%. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the counties, Sterling said.

It was up to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to select the race to be audited, and he said the presidential race made the most sense because of its significance and the tight margin separating the candidates. Because of that small margin, Raffensperger said a full hand recount was necessary.

Going into the hand tally, Biden led Trump by a margin of about 14,000 votes. Previously uncounted ballots discovered in four counties during the hand count will reduce that margin to about 12,800, Sterling said.

Other counties found slight differences in results as they did their hand counts, and state election officials had consistently said that was to be expected.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Biden led Trump by about 0.3 percentage points. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is — or is likely to become — subject to a recount.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,071 on Wednesday
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
An updated view from a VDOT traffic camera of backups on I-81S due to a tractor-trailer crash....
Tractor trailer crash on I-81S in Augusta Co. causes delays

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11-18-2020
Overnight forecast 11-18-2020
New bill passed to protect Virginians from surprise medical bills
New bill passed to protect Virginians from surprise medical bills
Harrisonburg City Council extends Personal Property Tax deadline
Harrisonburg City Council extends Personal Property Tax deadline
Waynesboro Public Schools awarded grant money for programs addressing community challenges
Waynesboro Public Schools awarded grant money for programs addressing community challenges
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy