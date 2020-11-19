Gov. Northam: Dynamic Aviation to create 207 new jobs in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday Dynamic Aviation will invest $47.9 million to expand its operation in Rockingham County.

Dynamic Aviation, according to a press release from the governor’s office, is a leading provider of special-mission aviation solutions for government and commercial organizations worldwide.

The company will establish a new 13,000-square-foot facility for office space and a composite shop, and a 33,000-square-foot hangar to house its legacy aircraft, including the first Air Force One.

According to the press release, this will create 207 new jobs.

“Dynamic Aviation chose its Virginia location for the facility expansion and the creation of 207 new jobs because of the region’s infrastructure, assets, and strategic location,” said Michael Stoltzfus, President and CEO of Dynamic Aviation, in the release.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia, according to the press release.

“Rockingham County is fortunate to have such great business partners as Dynamic Aviation,” said Chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Billy Kyger in the release. “We are very pleased by this recent announcement of such a large investment in our community and the creation of 207 new jobs. We look forward to Dynamic Aviation’s continued growth and contribution to the Commonwealth’s and Rockingham County’s economy.”

Dynamic Aviation, founded in 1967 and headquartered in Rockingham County, delivers customized aerial assets and services to support customers in national defense, military intelligence, federal agencies, state and local governments, non-profit research organizations and private companies, according to the release.

