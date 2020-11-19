Harrisonburg City Council extends Personal Property Tax deadline

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council is extending the due date for personal property taxes. It’s now pushed back to Feb. 1, 2021.

Council voted unanimously to pass the resolution during a virtual special meeting Wednesday night. Council members acknowledged the pandemic is leaving many struggling financially.

They noted the unemployment rate in September was 5.4 percent, compared to 2.9 percent a year earlier.

Now with the holiday season upon us, city council members agreed they want to be able to help those who may need it.

“It is the holiday season, and I know that with COVID there are more families who are in need than are not. My frustration was that we should have took care of this earlier,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.

Just under 25 percent of people in Harrisonburg have already paid their personal property taxes, bringing in about $4 million for the city.

City council is unable to postpone a tax indefinitely and they cannot waive penalties and interest retroactively.

The original deadline was set for Dec. 7, 2020. Any payments made after that date would incur penalties of 10% and interest at 4%.

The city treasurer noted the delay does take away from an important tax collection tool.

The State Tax Refund Set Off Program allows the treasurer to send a notice to the state for the people who have not paid their local taxes. The state would pay the city out of the person’s tax refund.

The city said with the passing of the resolution, there would be a decrease in revenue from the money allocated to that program, which is $700,000 to $800,000.

“Pay them on time if you can do that. It really helps the city out. Then there’s those other people, which is what we’re aiming at to give them a bit of a cushion,” Councilmember George Hirschmann said.

