Harrisonburg’s Reverse Holiday Parade canceled due to tightened COVID-19 guidelines

(KKTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Reverse Holiday Parade in Harrisonburg has been canceled due to tightened COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, the decision comes after Northam’s latest Executive Order issued Friday. The new restrictions include limiting social gatherings to no more than 25 individuals.

Due to the nature of the Reverse Holiday Parade and the number of participants who had signed up to host a float at Westover Park, the City of Harrisonburg says the event would not be able to adhere to the new gathering restrictions.

“While it is disappointing that we will not be able to gather with our community this year to celebrate the holidays and everything that makes The Friendly City the special place it is, we know that this is the best possible decision to ensure the safety of our families and our neighbors,” Harrisonburg Recreation & Special Events Manager Matt Little said in the release.

According to the release, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is considering alternative events for the holiday season. A virtual tree lighting event will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, which will be broadcasted on the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The Santa Around Town program will see Santa Claus partner with the Harrisonburg Fire and Police Departments to take a tour through Harrisonburg on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Calls from the North Pole event is already taking place, where families can register to receive a call from Santa’s Helpers on Monday, Dec. 14.

