Hite Hollow Shooting Range temporarily closed due to nearby wildland fire

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The USDA Forest Service has temporarily closed the Hite Hollow Shooting Range in Augusta County.

The temporary closure is due to a 105-acre wildland fire located in the vicinity of the shooting range.

According to a press release from the USDA, forest visitors wishing to target shoot this weekend can visit the West Side Shooting Range in Pendleton County, which remains open.

Fire officials encourage forest visitors to be careful with all campfires. Rake leaves away from your fire ring and down the fire with water or dirt before leaving.

