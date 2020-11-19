Advertisement

Judge: Virginia pandemic restrictions apply to gun show

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected a legal challenge from one of the nation’s largest gun shows to newly imposed pandemic restrictions in Virginia that will force cancellation of an upcoming exposition.

The Nation’s Gun Show is held several times a year at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly on the edge of the Washington area. A three-day show expected to draw thousands had been scheduled to start Friday.

The show filed for an emergency injunction this week after it was told that tightened restrictions would limit the event to 250 people.

A judge on Thursday rejected all theories as to why the order exceeded the governor’s authority.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,071 on Wednesday
Augusta Health announces temporary closure of Weyers Cave Urgent Care
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham

Latest News

Gov. Northam: Dynamic Aviation to create 207 new jobs in Rockingham Co.
Back the 'Burg Campaign
Back the 'Burg Campaign
Toys
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to host toy drive this holiday season
DMV offering two-year renewal option for driver’s licenses and ID cards