Mayor Stoney joins Virginia, Richmond Democrats in calling for resignation of city’s voter registrar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Democratic Party of Virginia, Richmond City Democratic Committee and now Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney are calling for the resignation of Richmond’s Voter Registrar.

Thursday, DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker and RCDC Chair Jamie Nolan sent a letter to Kirk Showalter and the Richmond Electoral Board calling for change at the registrar’s office.

“It is growing concern in fact it’s gotten worse. This is probably the worst year that we had,” said Swecker.

The two-page letter cites five reasons why Showalter should be removed. Those include issues with complying with FOIA laws and her alleged mishandling of the largest COVID-19 outbreak within Richmond City government to date.

“We were very frustrated and disappointed in how hard it was to get information and how non transparent registrar Kirk Showalter was in requests for information,” said Swecker.

BREAKING: @DPVAChair and @vademocrats calling on the Richmond Voter Registar to either resign or be removed by the electoral board following election issues. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/fLMiUCUDrF — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) November 19, 2020

The letter claims Showalter failed to properly notify individuals who were in the registrar’s office after she learned of the first positive case inside the office. The letter also says no explanation of post-election vote count changes in the city’s council seats 2 and 8 further erodes public trust in a tense election cycle.

“I believe that the electoral board needs to step up and either remove the registrar or ask for her resignation,” said Stoney.

By Thursday afternoon, Stoney joined the calls for Showalter to resign.

“In the 21st century now with the way things are changing because of the pandemic we need to ensure that our process is transparent and that’s why I think the move is necessary” said Stoney.

NBC12 is also learning the case numbers tied to that outbreak at her office on Laburnum avenue is growing. The city’s health department says 20 cases are now linked. While staff as well as campaign and election officials wore masks the day after the election, the health department says a lack of social distancing is to blame.

“This is an on-going pattern again like I said it’s not a one-off,” said Swecker.

We have reached out to Jim Nachman, chairman of the city’s electoral board and Showalter for comment and have not heard back.

The Richmond Voter Registrar’s office remains closed until Friday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is a developing story.

