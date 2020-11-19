Advertisement

Mint Springs Valley Park closed Nov. 19 to replace culvert pipe at entrance

Mint Springs Valley Recreation Area in Crozet, Va.
Mint Springs Valley Recreation Area in Crozet, Va.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mint Springs Valley Park in Crozet was closed Thursday, November 19, for a culvert pipe replacement at the entrance of the park.

A 30-foot long replacement pipe has been installed to replace an original culvert pipe that was installed when the park opened in the early 1970s. Recent flooding in the area has initiated the need to replace that part of the entrance for safety reasons.

“The park gets a lot of visitation. It’s a beautiful time of year to be out there, and we apologize for doing this but for the safety of customers and staff it’s best that we shut the park down get it done in a timely manner and reopen Friday for business,” Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jim Barbour said.

The park is et to re-open Friday, but final paving will occur after the work has settled. Mint Springs typically sees over 3,000 visitors a week to enjoy the fishing, swimming, and trails.

