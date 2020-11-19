Advertisement

Monticello up for Best Holiday Home Tour

Monticello, the former estate of Thomas Jefferson, in Albemarle County.
By Steve Rappaport WVIR
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thomas Jefferson and Elvis have something in common this holiday season.

Both are a part of USA Today’s 10 best leaderboard for best holiday historic home tour.

Monticello currently ranks 16th, while Graceland is at the top of the list.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon checks in at number five.

You can vote for your favorite through December 7 using this link.

