Monticello up for Best Holiday Home Tour

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thomas Jefferson and Elvis have something in common this holiday season.

Both are a part of USA Today’s 10 best leaderboard for best holiday historic home tour.

Monticello currently ranks 16th, while Graceland is at the top of the list.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon checks in at number five.

You can vote for your favorite through December 7 using this link.

