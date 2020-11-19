Advertisement

Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to host toy drive this holiday season

Toys
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli will be hosting a toy drive to benefit Elkton Area United Services and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

The toy drive will last until Dec. 5, and all three Mr. J’s locations will have boxes set up to put donations in. Donations should be new, unwrapped toys.

You can donate at Mr. J’s locations at 1635 East Market St., 1731 South High St. or at 1741 Virginia Ave. #E.

Big news.... We are having our 1st ever toy drive. Please stop in and donate a new unwrapped toy into our donation boxes...

Posted by Mr. J's Bagels & Deli on Saturday, November 14, 2020

You can view the Facebook event page here.

