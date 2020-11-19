Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to host toy drive this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli will be hosting a toy drive to benefit Elkton Area United Services and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

The toy drive will last until Dec. 5, and all three Mr. J’s locations will have boxes set up to put donations in. Donations should be new, unwrapped toys.

You can donate at Mr. J’s locations at 1635 East Market St., 1731 South High St. or at 1741 Virginia Ave. #E.

