Advertisement

ODAC basketball scheduled to begin in late January

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - College basketball season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference is scheduled to begin January 23.

The ODAC officially unveiled its plan for the return of sports Tuesday. Winter, fall, and spring sports will all be played in the spring semester starting with basketball games in late January.

“Even though things are definitely not ideal right now, every tiny little thing that our kids get, they’re so appreciative of and excited about,” said Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball head coach Jenny Posey.

The plan is for ODAC basketball teams to play a 12-game regular-season schedule where each team plays all other teams in the conference once. The conference tournament will feature four teams in both the men’s and women’s brackets with the winners claiming the ODAC tournament titles and automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament.

“We got a plan in place and now it’s our jobs to get ourselves from November 18 to January 23rd when the ball goes up and it’s tipped and we are ready to go,” said Bridgewater College men’s basketball head coach Steven Enright. “So our players are fired up, our staff is fired up and we are going to get to work and see what we can do.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,125 on Tuesday
Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death
Shawn Ingram, 27, of Staunton.
Officials: Staunton man charged for threats to bomb or damage building

Latest News

Uncertainty surrounds East Hardy state quarterfinal game
Uncertainty surrounds East Hardy state quarterfinal game
ODAC basketball season to begin January 23
ODAC basketball season to begin January 23
ODAC moving forward with plan for return of sports
ODAC moving forward with plan for return of sports
The East Hardy High School football team’s toughest opponent this week might be COVID-19.
Status of East Hardy’s state quarterfinal game uncertain