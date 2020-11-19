ODAC basketball scheduled to begin in late January

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - College basketball season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference is scheduled to begin January 23.

The ODAC officially unveiled its plan for the return of sports Tuesday. Winter, fall, and spring sports will all be played in the spring semester starting with basketball games in late January.

“Even though things are definitely not ideal right now, every tiny little thing that our kids get, they’re so appreciative of and excited about,” said Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball head coach Jenny Posey.

The plan is for ODAC basketball teams to play a 12-game regular-season schedule where each team plays all other teams in the conference once. The conference tournament will feature four teams in both the men’s and women’s brackets with the winners claiming the ODAC tournament titles and automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament.

“We got a plan in place and now it’s our jobs to get ourselves from November 18 to January 23rd when the ball goes up and it’s tipped and we are ready to go,” said Bridgewater College men’s basketball head coach Steven Enright. “So our players are fired up, our staff is fired up and we are going to get to work and see what we can do.”

