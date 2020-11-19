Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,125 on Tuesday
Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death
Shawn Ingram, 27, of Staunton.
Officials: Staunton man charged for threats to bomb or damage building

Latest News

Uncertainty surrounds East Hardy state quarterfinal game
Uncertainty surrounds East Hardy state quarterfinal game
ODAC basketball season to begin January 23
ODAC basketball season to begin January 23
ODAC moving forward with plan for return of sports
ODAC moving forward with plan for return of sports
Waynesboro High School's Career and Technical Education building
Waynesboro Public Schools awarded grant money for programs addressing community challenges
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy