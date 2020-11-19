Advertisement

Salvation Army bell ringers out early this year due to much-needed donations

Bell ringer with The Salvation Army.
Bell ringer with The Salvation Army.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You will see the red kettles and Salvation Army bell ringers out earlier this year in order to collect donations much needed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The need is greater this year, less people coming out to help, so we need you to help us rescue Christmas this year for those less fortunate in our community,” Salvation Army Core Officer Major Walter Strong said.

It is still easy to give at the red kettles, even as more consumers carry less cash and coins in their pockets. Contactless donations may be made at any Red Kettle location with Apple Pay or Google Pay. The Sam’s Club and Barnes and Noble locations will even have a “dip” machine where you can donate with a card.

The Salvation Army is also still looking for volunteers to ring those bells. To be a volunteer bell ringer just sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com. PPE will be provided.

Kettle locations include Walmart, Giant, Belk, and Sam’s Club in Albemarle County, as well as Charlottesville’s Barracks Road Shopping Center.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,071 on Wednesday
Augusta Health announces temporary closure of Weyers Cave Urgent Care
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham

Latest News

Surviving the holidays in 2020.
Navigating the holidays for families affected by Alzheimer’s
Turkey demand is still around typical levels before Thanksgiving but people are having to...
Turkey demand this Thanksgiving unfazed by COVID-19
VDOT will have $15 million this year for all snow-related expenses.
VDOT announces snow budget for 2020-21 winter season
VDH gave out nearly 1,700 tests on Wednesday.
Surge in COVID-19 testing causes traffic backup on Devon Lane and Port Republic Road
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo people visit the Smithsonian Museum of American...
Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike