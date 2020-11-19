Advertisement

Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday....
Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.

Los Angeles Police spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. at a home in Encino, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee said police believe no foul play was involved and additional details on the death weren’t immediately released.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown.

In 2012, his ex-wife, legendary singer Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled Houston’s death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home on Jan. 31, 2015. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.

Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Brown started his singing career as a member of the R&B group New Edition before becoming a solo artist with hits such as “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,071 on Wednesday
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
An updated view from a VDOT traffic camera of backups on I-81S due to a tractor-trailer crash....
Tractor trailer crash on I-81S in Augusta Co. causes delays

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11-18-2020
Overnight forecast 11-18-2020
New bill passed to protect Virginians from surprise medical bills
New bill passed to protect Virginians from surprise medical bills
Harrisonburg City Council extends Personal Property Tax deadline
Harrisonburg City Council extends Personal Property Tax deadline
Waynesboro Public Schools awarded grant money for programs addressing community challenges
Waynesboro Public Schools awarded grant money for programs addressing community challenges
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy
Salvation Army begins annual Toy Convoy