Small businesses in the community follow Virginia COVID-19 restrictions enforced by VDH

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Small businesses have been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic, and if masks social distances and sanitizing is what it takes to stay open, they are prepared to do that.

Ian Boden is the chef-owner of The Shack restaurant and a partner at the recently opened Staunton Grocery store. He said when the pandemic hit it was tough, but he and his staff are getting used to the restrictions.

“You get used to certain procedures. At first, the procedures are always difficult and seem impossible but then once it is incorporated into your daily routine it gets easy,” Bolden explained.

Boden is referring to a list of guidelines mandated by the governor for businesses restaurants and other establishments operating during the pandemic.

From requiring masks for all customers, distancing everyone including employees, by six feet, and constant sanitizing, these are just some of the main requirements of business owners.

For right now, these guidelines are enforced through the Virginia Department of Health, and not following them can result in a class one misdemeanor.

“They are not there to be tyrannical or overpowering. they are there to reduce that size of group and number of possible contact to spread the disease,” Lord Fairfax Health District Director, Dr. Colin Greene explained.

Dr. Colin Greene said his health district will enforce the restrictions by starting with educating businesses and if need be, consider taking away permits for certain businesses.

“We’re not being control freaks or trying to take away anyone’s freedom. We are asking you to do what makes sense to stop this disease,” Dr. Greene said.

Read more about the restrictions on businesses in Virginia by clicking here.

