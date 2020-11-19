Advertisement

Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo people visit the Smithsonian Museum of American...
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo people visit the Smithsonian Museum of American History on the National Mall at 14th Street and Constitution Ave., in Washington. In response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the Smithsonian Institution is indefinitely shutting down operations at all its facilities, effective Monday and affecting seven museums, plus the National Zoo. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the Smithsonian Institution is indefinitely shutting down operations at all its facilities, effective Monday and affecting seven museums, plus the National Zoo.

The upcoming closures are open-ended, with no reopening date scheduled.

After shuttering all facilities in mid-March, the Smithsonian reopened the National Zoo on a limited basis on July 24, with all indoor buildings closed and timed entry passes to limit crowds.

Since then, Smithsonian officials have gradually opened up other facilities, including the National Portrait Gallery and the Museum of African-American History and Culture.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,071 on Wednesday
Augusta Health announces temporary closure of Weyers Cave Urgent Care
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
Turkey demand is still around typical levels before Thanksgiving but people are having to...
Turkey demand this Thanksgiving unfazed by COVID-19
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he leaves The Queen theater, Wednesday, Nov....
Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine
The CDC is letting the public know the differences between COVID-19 and influenza.
Similarities and differences between COVID-19 and influenza
VDOT will have $15 million this year for all snow-related expenses.
VDOT announces snow budget for 2020-21 winter season