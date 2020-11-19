Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro Superintendents urge families to stay safe over the holidays

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro school districts sent a letter home to families to be vigilant over the holidays to make sure students are able to continue in-person learning.

Wednesday, superintendents from all three districts asked for the community to take action to slow the spread of coronavirus, by implementing the following actions: wearing a mask, social distancing from all people not in your immediate household and considering the number of COVID cases in the area if anyone plans to travel, to name a few.

The following letter was sent out this afternoon to highlight a few simple things to do over the holidays to slow the... Posted by Staunton City Schools on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

WHSV News spoke with Staunton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith about why it was important for all districts to come together.

“As we go into the holidays and people are off of work and there is more potential for large gatherings, we just want to remind everybody, we want kids in school too,” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith said it will take the community working together to ensure students are able to return to in-person learning.

“If the public can back to the strategies that we were utilizing in the spring and the summer,” Dr. Smith explained. “We feel confident in the strategies we are using inside of our school buildings and then we will all be able to be successful when we come back a second semester.”

The school leaders are in coordination with Central Shenandoah Health District Director, Dr. Laura Kornegay, to finalize plans for the future semesters.



