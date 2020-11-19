Advertisement

Surge in COVID-19 testing causes traffic backup on Devon Lane and Port Republic Road

VDH gave out nearly 1,700 tests on Wednesday.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Traffic was backed up on Devon Lane and Port Republic Road Wednesday due to a surge in attendance at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at University Park.

The event was hosted by the Virginia Department of Health.

According to VDH, nearly 1,700 tests were done on JMU students and members of the Harrisonburg community.

Director of the Central Shenandoah Health District Dr. Laura Kornegay says there is a lot of demand for testing because people want to know their status before they see family for Thanksgiving.

However, she says people should remember that taking the test and getting results happen at a certain point and time.

“If you test negative that’s good, but it doesn’t really guarantee that you’re gonna remain negative into that Thanksgiving week,” says Kornegay. “I think all of us really have to buckle down on the preventative measures.”

Kornegay says everyone should keep washing their hands, social distancing and wearing their masks, especially those traveling home.

“When students go home, you know it may be prudent for them to keep a little bit to themselves for the first two weeks,” Kornegay says. “Maybe wear a mask particularly if they’re around vulnerable community members or family members.”

The testing site Friday has been moved to Hillandale Park and organizers established a traffic pattern for the testing event.

