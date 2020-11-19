Advertisement

Trial ordered for man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with gun

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun will also stand trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,071 on Wednesday
Augusta Health announces temporary closure of Weyers Cave Urgent Care
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham

Latest News

Source: AP
Judge: Virginia pandemic restrictions apply to gun show
Gov. Northam: Dynamic Aviation to create 207 new jobs in Rockingham Co.
Back the 'Burg Campaign
Back the 'Burg Campaign
Toys
Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli to host toy drive this holiday season
DMV offering two-year renewal option for driver’s licenses and ID cards