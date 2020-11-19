Advertisement

Turkey demand this Thanksgiving unfazed by COVID-19

Turkey demand is still around typical levels before Thanksgiving but people are having to...
Turkey demand is still around typical levels before Thanksgiving but people are having to mainly enjoy turkey by buying it from retailers.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 continues to impact the holidays in almost every way. With small gatherings suggested for Thanksgiving, the market for turkeys looks a little different.

Hobey Bauhan, the president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, said farmers have remained mostly unaffected as turkey demands are still about the same. However, most turkeys are heading through retail versus food services due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We believe demand remains strong for traditional turkey that people will enjoy more leftovers which can be used for sandwiches or a variety of other ways,” said Bauhan.

Bauhan added that wholesale prices will likely go up for retailers, but the retailers would be able to make up for that loss due to the traditional demand for turkeys around Thanksgiving.

