Advertisement

VDOT announces snow budget for 2020-21 winter season

VDOT will have $15 million this year for all snow-related expenses.
VDOT will have $15 million this year for all snow-related expenses.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — With winter right around the corner, VDOT is breaking down its snow budget for this season.

The VDOT Staunton District has seen a slight increase in the amount of money for snow removal compared to last year.

The district has a $15 million snow budget this year, versus $14 million last year. The numbers are not affected by COVID-19.

Ken Slack, spokesperson for VDOT Staunton, said the budget is determined by taking the average expenses of the last three years of snow removal. With a quiet winter last year, they did not have to purchase as many supplies to treat roads.

If VDOT does not spend all of the money in the budget, it gets used for other purposes.

“If we do have some that we didn’t need for a particular winter, that does mean we might have a little bit more money in our stock for patching potholes, smoothing gravel roads, basically some of the materials that we use in the spring and the rest of the year,” said Slack.

Different types of winter snow scenarios can make things complicated for VDOT. For example, if we are dealing with an event where rain changes over to snow, roads would be very hard to pre-treat versus an all-snow event.

“If we put down the pre-treating which is basically saltwater or brine solution, if we do that when it’s rain coming down it just washes right off and it’s a wasted effort and a waste of resources,” Slack said.

VDOT said it can plow roads more efficiently with less traffic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccine update
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Gov. Northam defends decision to tighten COVID-19 restrictions statewide
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,071 on Wednesday
Augusta Health announces temporary closure of Weyers Cave Urgent Care
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham

Latest News

Turkey demand is still around typical levels before Thanksgiving but people are having to...
Turkey demand this Thanksgiving unfazed by COVID-19
VDH gave out nearly 1,700 tests on Wednesday.
Surge in COVID-19 testing causes traffic backup on Devon Lane and Port Republic Road
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo people visit the Smithsonian Museum of American...
Smithsonian closing museums and zoo again amid virus spike
Money
Cities of Waynesboro, Staunton receive grants for tourism marketing