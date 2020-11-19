Advertisement

Virginia ABC announces holiday hours

A display of Virginia-made liquors at a Richmond ABC store.
A display of Virginia-made liquors at a Richmond ABC store.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC has announced its holiday hours for November, December and January.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, November 26. However, to give employees some extra time off, stores will close early at 6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25.

“This is an unusual year, to say the least, and we have elected to give employees additional time off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

On Christmas Eve, stores will close at 5 p.m. and stay closed on Christmas Day. ABC stores will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26 at noon.

On Friday, January 1, stores will open at noon and close at 6 p.m. for New Year’s Day.

You can find your local store hours here.

