Virginia elections board votes to certify state results

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s State Board of Elections has voted to certify the state’s election results, two days later than expected because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Richmond’s voter registration office.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that by a 3-0 vote on Wednesday, the state-certified its votes for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House elections and state constitutional amendments, in a 10-minute meeting with no comment from board members or the public.

Virginia’s certification comes as former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency and President Donald Trump continues to sow doubt about the national election.

