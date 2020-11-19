Wanted: Charles Ray Moats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Charles Ray Moats, 44, is wanted by the local police.

Moats is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on a circuit court capias, as well as a failure to appear.

Moats is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

