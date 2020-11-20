Charlottesville Grand Illumination tree named for Supreme Court icon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination tree now has a name. This year’s tree is called “Spruce Bader Ginsburg,” after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The name beat out several other favorites including “Alex Treebek” and “Doctor Fow-tree.”

The city says more than 1,100 votes came in this year, and “Spruce Bader Ginsburg” received 370.

The Grand Illumination and holiday concert is just two weeks away, and you still have time to participate in it. The city is looking for people for a special segment to count down the lighting of “Spruce Bader Ginsburg”.

Details on how to submit a video are on the city’s Grand Illumination website.

You can catch all of the exciting action December 4, starting at 6 p.m. on CW29 and continuing on NBC29 at 7 p.m.

